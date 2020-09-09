The Cincinnati Bengals have paved the way for Joe Burrow to start Week 1 since the moment they drafted him. But after a stellar training camp, the Bengals are ready to give him even more responsibilities.

On Monday, the Bengals announced that Burrow will be one of the team captains for the 2020 NFL season. He joins Vonn Bell, Giovani Bernard, Josh Bynes, AJ Green, Kevin Huber and Shawn Williams as Bengals wearing the “C” patch this year.

It’s also worth noting that Joe Burrow is the only rookie to make captain of the team this year. That certainly speaks to the kinds of expectations they have on him to lead the team from the get-go.

Burrow has been the starter ever since the Bengals released Andy Dalton following the 2020 NFL Draft. But it wasn’t until training camp where Burrow started to turn skeptics into believers.

He was nearly flawless for most of camp, even earning praise from Colin Cowherd for having a better attitude than some of his contemporaries.

Joe Burrow put up historic numbers at LSU last year. He had 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and a completion rate of 76.3-percent over 15 games. For his efforts, he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national title.

But putting up those kinds of numbers on a team that had the NFL’s 30th-ranked offense in 2019 will be a challenge.

There will be all kinds of obstacles in Burrow’s way as a rookie. But everyone seems confident that he can overcome them.