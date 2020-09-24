Joe Burrow Names 1 Area Of His Game He’s Putting ‘Emphasis’ On

Joe Burrow’s harshest critic through two games has been himself, as the No. 1 overall pick continues to look for ways to improve his skillset.

Although the Bengals are 0-2 to start the Burrow era, the LSU product has been sensational. Last week against the Browns, he became the first rookie quarterback since 1950 to throw 60 passes without an interception.

Burrow completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 316 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. It’s tough to pick out any flaws in that performance, but it appears he’s found one.

When the Bengals take the field this Sunday against the Eagles, Burrow is hoping he can connect on a few pass attempts beyond 20 yards.

“That’s something that’s an emphasis for me this week, is just getting that right,” Burrow told Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve also just played two styles of defenses that don’t give up big plays and keep everything in front of you and make you check it down and make you work down the field. But we’ve also missed some opportunities to put the ball down the field. We are gonna get more opportunities. We just have to connect on them.”

What separates Burrow from most young quarterbacks is his poise. It never seems like the moment is too big for him, regardless of the situation.

Burrow will try to pick up his first NFL win this weekend. If he can connect on a few deep passes, he might just walk out of Philadelphia with a victory.