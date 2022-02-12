Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback.

However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to be considered the best quarterback in the league.

On Friday afternoon, Burrow revealed which quarterback he’s currently chasing when it comes to matching their level of play. That quarterback is Aaron Rodgers.

“Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

It makes sense that Burrow said he’s chasing Rodgers to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs with the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow, meanwhile, was named the Comeback Player of the Year earlier this week. He had 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes in the regular season.

A win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams wouldn’t magically turn Burrow into the best quarterback in the league, but it would absolutely change his legacy.