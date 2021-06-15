Joe Burrow Names Player To Watch For The Bengals

The 2021 NFL season is still a few months away, but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has revealed which player he believes will have a breakout year.

It turns out Burrow likes what he’s seeing from Tee Higgins in minicamp. He thinks the Clemson product is on track to have a big sophomore season in the NFL.

“We have some horses on offense that I’m real excited about,” Burrow told reporters. “Tee’s gonna have a big year.”

Burrow said that he spotted a “big difference” in Higgins this offseason. The former second-round pick has reportedly gotten stronger and lost a little weight.

Higgins made an immediate impact for the Bengals as a rookie, finishing the 2020 season with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.

Last week, Higgins told reporters that he noticed Burrow throwing short passes with “extra zip.” That’s a great sign that Burrow is getting back to full strength after suffering a torn ACL in November.

If all goes well for Cincinnati this fall, its offense could put up absurd numbers. We already know what Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins can do on a weekly basis. Now throw Ja’Marr Chase in the mix, and you’re looking at one of the best units in the NFL.