Joe Burrow Made NFL History On Thursday Night

There were a lot of reasons the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cleveland Browns last night, but Joe Burrow wasn’t one of them. In fact, the No. 1 overall pick even made some history in the losing effort against Cleveland.

According to NFL Research, Joe Burrow is the first rookie quarterback since 1950 to throw 60 passes without an interception. Burrow went 36 of 61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-30 loss last night.

Cincinnati was forced to give up the run game almost immediately after the Browns raced out to a 14-3 lead. Star running back Joe Mixon, who ran the ball five times on the Bengals’ first drive, was limited to 11 carries the rest of the game.

The Bengals simply had to rely on Burrow to keep them in the game. He didn’t disappoint, and the number reflect that.

Unfortunately, being forced to throw the ball 60 times in a game is usually a result of a losing effort. Since 1950 there have been 56 games where a QB attempted 60 passes. Those QBs are a combined 7-49, and all six of the winners saw their games decided by one score.

Despite an 0-2 start, Burrow has by and large looked rock solid to start his NFL career.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of problems that need to be addressed via free agency and the draft in years to come. But it’s already looking like the quarterback isn’t one of them.

