Joe Burrow Offers Update On His Rehabilitation Process

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has a ways to go until he’s back to 100 percent.

The rookie quarterback was having a stellar first season up until he suffered a serious season-ending injury Nov. 22. What was the diagnosis? A torn ACL and MCL and partial tears to the PCL and meniscus. Burrow underwent successful surgery to repair his knee on Dec. 2, and has been undergoing rehab ever since.

It’s been just over a month since Burrow’s surgery. The Bengals quarterback is making progress on his road to recovery, but he has a long road ahead of him.

Burrow told reporters on Tuesday his knee is around 15 percent. He’s done body squats but has yet to do much else.

Joe Burrow said the first two weeks of the rehab process was "pretty miserable." Said he's not at 100 percent obviously but he feels pretty good. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 12, 2021

Joe Burrow said the knee is at about 15%. Said he has done some body weight squats but has a long way to go in the rehab process. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 12, 2021

It looks like it’s going to be a while before Joe Burrow can participate in any football activities, which was expected to begin with. His knee injury was one of the more serious ones of the past few seasons. Luckily, Burrow has plenty of time to get healed up for the 2021 season.

The LSU alum was terrific during his rookie season before suffering his season-ending knee injury. Burrow completed 65 percent of his throws for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to five picks in 10 games. He also added 142 yards and three scores on the ground.

Burrow somehow made the Bengals look like a decent team, which speaks plenty about how talented a player he is. We’re looking forward to his return in the 2021 season.