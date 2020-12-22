Joe Burrow Had A 1-Word Reaction To Bengals Win Last Night

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off the upset win of their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN’s Monday Night Football last night.

Cincinnati upset Pittsburgh, 27-17, in one of the most-surprising results of the 2020 season.

The Bengals were of course without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending injury against Washington several weeks ago. Cincinnati played Ryan Finley behind center against the Steelers. He completed just 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown, but it was good enough for a win.

Burrow has been having a tough time watching his team from the sideline, but he enjoyed the game on Monday night.

“YESSIR,” he tweeted following the Monday night win.

YESSIR — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 22, 2020

Burrow had tweeted earlier in the night about having to watch the game from home.

“Confirmed: watching is not as fun as playing,” he wrote.

Confirmed: watching is not as fun as playing. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 22, 2020

The Steelers, meanwhile, are not in a good place.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Mike Tomlin said postgame. “We’re not a good football group right now. And so we understand the consequences that come with that. We’re working on a short week. We’ve got to be better than what we’ve been. And that’s just the reality of it.”