Joe Burrow Passes On Question At Super Bowl Media Day

The Cincinnati Bengals are having their Super Bowl media availability day on Monday and of course, that means Joe Burrow will be talking.

Burrow got asked a question about who his “celebrity crush” is during the session by Access Hollywood and he declined to answer.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was just asked by Access Hollywood who is his 'celeb crush' during the ongoing #Bengals Super Bowl media availability this morning. He graciously passed on the question. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2022

He either doesn’t want to tell everyone or he’s more focused on the big game next Sunday. It’s likely the latter since this will be the first time the Bengals will play in a Super Bowl since 1988.

The Bengals took down the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs to get to this point as they continued to exceed expectations.

Not many around the NFL had them going to the Super Bowl, let alone making the playoffs this season.

Burrow was the biggest reason for all of it to happen as he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He finished with 4,611 yards through the air along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In the playoffs, he has 842 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions.

He’ll look to win the biggest game of his life on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.