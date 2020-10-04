It took four weeks and a rare tie against the Eagles along the way, but Joe Burrow finally got his first NFL win.

Burrow and the Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-25, picking up their first win of the 2020 NFL season. After the game, Burrow took to Twitter with a three-word message for everyone who would listen.

“Winning is fun,” Burrow wrote. Fans definitely seemed to agree with the sentiment, giving the post over 36,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Joe Burrow earned that win too. He completed 69.4-percent of his passes for 300 yards and a touchdown.

In the process, Burrow became the first rookie QB in NFL history with three straight games passing for 300 yards. It was also his third straight game with a passer rating above 90.

Winning is fun — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) October 4, 2020

We’re only a quarter of the way through Joe Burrow’s rookie season, but right now he’s looking like a contender for rookie of the year.

He’s already turning a ton of skeptics – most notably Colin Cowherd – into believers.

Burrow was a somewhat controversial No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft given he had one all-time great season at LSU preceded by several average ones between LSU and Ohio State. Whether it’s the coaching or if this talent has been there all along, he’s proving his doubters wrong one game at a time.

Winning is fun, and it’s easy to project a lot more of them in Joe Burrow’s future.