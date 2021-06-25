Joe Burrow Posts Message For Bengals Fans Before 2021 Season

After his brilliant rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals was cut short due to injury, Joe Burrow is ready to get back at it in 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Burrow gave Bengals fans the message that they’ve been waiting months to hear. “See you in September,” he wrote.

Burrow’s message included an image of himself in his Bengals jersey with a helmet. Though he wasn’t in full pads.

Burrow started the 2020 season as the Bengals’ starter but went down with severe knee injuries in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. He was revealed to have suffered a torn ACL and torn ACL, along with PCL and meniscus damage.

Prior to the injury though, Joe Burrow was on pace for a historic rookie season. He completed over 65-percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games.

But the Bengals struggled without him, finishing 4-11-1 on the season and getting the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They used that pick to draft Burrow’s former LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

With Burrow’s return, expectations will be high for the 2021 season. Pressure is also on third-year head coach Zac Taylor to start showing some results with the team.

But if Burrow can play as well once he gets back to the field this year, at least they’ll know that he isn’t part of their problem.