Joe Burrow Praised Former Ohio State Quarterback Today

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has developed into one of the most charismatic figures in the NFL in 2021. In just his second year in the league, the 25-year-old has showed a tremendous amount of poise and a leadership, far above what many expected given his experience level.

As it turns out, Burrow actually has an old teammate to thank for helping teach him about what it takes to lead.

According to Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli, Burrow credited former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett as someone who taught him about being a leader. He explained that the former Buckeye helped elevate his understanding of the mindset that it takes to play quarterback.

When asked about where he learned how to be a leader, Joe Burrow credits former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett. Said J.T. helped him understanding the mindset of playing quarterback, and helped take it to a different level for him. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 5, 2022

Burrow spent three years with Barrett at Ohio State and two seasons as his backup. The two quarterbacks were a part of some of the best Buckeyes teams of the decade.

After the 2017 season concluded, Burrow and Barrett went their separate ways. Barrett went onto the NFL and Burrow transferred to LSU where he blossomed into a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

The future turned out to be a bit brighter for Burrow. While Barrett struggled to carve out a place for himself as a pro, Burrow became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Now in just his second year, he’s led the Bengals to an AFC North title.

Burrow has posted impressive individual numbers in his sophomore NFL season as well. In 16 starts, he’s thrown for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

With the playoffs now in sight, Burrow will need to carry himself like the leader he is if Cincinnati wants to contend. Perhaps he can conjure up some additional wisdom from Barrett to help get the job done.