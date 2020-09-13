The Spun

Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Bengals’ Missed Kick Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow warms up before his Bengals debut.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass as he warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s last college football game ended with a national championship. His first NFL game ended in heartbreak.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie had a frustrating debut that ended in devastating fashion. Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-13, on Sunday evening.

Burrow struggled for much of the game, but played well late, leading the Bengals on what could have been a game-winning drive. Instead, Cincinnati had to settle for a short game-tying field goal attempt. Unfortunate for Burrow and Co., kicker Randy Bullock was wide right – by a lot.

The 31-yard attempt to force overtime was not close. To make matters worse, Bullock appeared to injure himself on the kick.

Burrow had a pretty appropriate reaction to the missed kick that has since gone viral on Twitter.

Check it out:

When your kicker misses a 31-yard field goal that would’ve tied the game, that’s the kind of face you make.

All in all, it was a tough first start for Burrow, but the Bengals rookie quarterback has a lot to build on with that final drive.

Cincinnati will look to get its first win of the season on Thursday night. The Bengals are set to face the Browns at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.


