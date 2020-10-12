Joe Burrow Reacts To Disappointing Showing Against The Ravens

After three straight weeks of very strong QB play, Joe Burrow fell back down to earth a bit in the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens.

But as we’ve quickly come to expect from the Bengals QB, he’s taking the loss in stride. Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow admitted to not playing well and expressed frustration with his lack of accuracy. He said that he needs to work on getting the ball out of his hands faster and lamented the performance despite the “great week of practice.”

“I didn’t play very well, and we as an offense didn’t play very well,” Burrow said. “I can get the ball out of my hands faster, and I wasn’t very accurate today, which was disappointing to me. I thought we had a great week of practice and it just didn’t carry over.”

Burrow had a career-low 183 passing yards and an interception in the loss to Baltimore. He was sacked seven times.

'We know that today wasn’t good enough': Bengals stifled by Ravens in 27-3 loss https://t.co/1Rpz5jb0Cg — Enquirer (@Enquirer) October 11, 2020

The previous three weeks saw Burrow emerge as one of the NFL’s best young QBs in a 1-1-1 stretch. He completed 66-percent of his passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns with only one pick during that span.

Granted, losing to the Baltimore Ravens isn’t a sign that the sky is falling. Baltimore is one of the best teams in the league and have a superb defense.

But there are definitely ways that Burrow can improve as the season progresses.

