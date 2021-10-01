Joe Burrow Reacts To Playing Against Trevor Lawrence Thursday

On Thursday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals hosted Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in a thrilling primetime matchup. It was their first meeting since the college football national championship game in 2020.

Lawrence played very well for the Jaguars, completing 17-of-24 passes for 204 yards. He also had eight carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow, however, was just a little bit better when it mattered most. Despite a slow start to Thursday night’s game, the LSU product finished with 348 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Following last night’s win, Burrow spoke to NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football crew about the win. He also revealed what it was like going up against Lawrence yet again.

“It was really deja vu from the national championship game a couple of years ago,” Burrow said. “He played really well in that game, and I played really well in that game. It was really back and forth all day. He’s going to be a great player and he’s got the right coach in Coach Meyer as well.”

"It was deja vu from the National Championship game." Joe Burrow leads a game-winning drive and visits the crew to talk about it postgame! pic.twitter.com/OzNGGEZ3pD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 1, 2021

Hopefully, we get to see more showdowns between Burrow and Lawrence in the future. After all, they’re two of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch in the NFL.

Even though Lawrence was labeled a better prospect, Burrow has looked like the better quarterback in both meetings. We’ll see if he can continue that trend next time the Bengals meet the Jaguars.