Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow was forced to watch from his recovery room as the team dropped to a 4-11-1 finish without him. But with the announcement coming that head coach Zac Taylor will be back in 2021, Burrow has high hopes for the future.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, professed how excited he is for the future of the franchise. He said that the team has “a great foundation and great people at the top” and looks forward to not watching games on TV anymore.

“Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization,” Burrow wrote. “We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv.”

Burrow’s rookie season was cut frustratingly short due to a serious leg injury. He started 11 games and was on pace to break numerous rookie passing records, but still finished with 2,688 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization. We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv🤟 — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) January 4, 2021

The Bengals are 6-25-1 under Zac Taylor, but owner Mack Brown expressed full confidence in the second-year head coach. Now it appears Taylor has the vote of confidence from his rookie quarterback too.

That bodes very well for Taylor as he enters what may be a critical year for his head coaching career. Next year his Bengals will play nine games against playoff teams.

Hopefully Joe Burrow makes a full recovery from his injury. The Bengals will need him to if they hope to avoid another season with double digit losses.