The Cincinnati Bengals had two intriguing options on the table when they were on the clock, as both LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell were available. Though it must not have been an easy decision, the front office went with Chase.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19, but he was still considered the top wideout in this class.

Not only is Chase an exceptional athlete, he already has a preexisting relationship with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. They formed a lethal combination during LSU’s championship run in 2019.

During his final season with the Tigers, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. That’s incredible production for a wideout who had a superstar in Justin Jefferson across him.

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Burrow is on board with the Bengals’ pick. After the selection was made, Burrow posted a GIF of Chase dancing in the end zone.

The Bengals still have work to do when it comes to fortifying their offensive line, but there’s no doubt their receiving corps is now one of the best in the NFL.

Chase joins a unit that has two proven playmakers in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, and let’s not forget Cincinnati has an elite tailback on its roster in Joe Mixon.

As long as Burrow stays healthy, the Bengals will be must-see TV this fall.