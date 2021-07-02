ESPN Analyst Thinks Bengals Should “Regret” Drafting Joe Burrow

Two of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, were selected in last year’s draft.

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers should be satisfied with the choices they made, ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes the former will regret taking Burrow over Herbert.

Tannenbaum explained why Cincinnati should regret using the first overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft on Burrow during this Friday’s Get Up on ESPN.

“Yes, I said it before the draft and I’m still saying it. When you go head-to-head with Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert is bigger, stronger, faster and more athletic,” Tannenbaum said when asked if Cincinnati should regret not taking Herbert. “If you would have put Herbert in that LSU offense – Burrow’s numbers were phenomenal, but Herbert’s [production] would have been as good or even better.”

.@RealTannenbaum thinks the Bengals should regret drafting Joe Burrow over Justin Herbert 😳 "If you would have put Herbert in that LSU offense … Herbert's [production] would have been as good or even better [than Burrow's]."

This is somewhat of an unfair take from Tannenbaum since Burrow didn’t finish his rookie season because of an injury.

While there’s no denying that what Herbert managed to do as a rookie was special, Burrow looked fairly sharp as well before suffering a torn ACL. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Eventually, this conversation about whether the Bengals made the right move taking Burrow over Herbert will be worth discussing. For right now, this conversation seems a bit premature.

