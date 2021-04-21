Joe Burrow Sums Up His Relationship With Zac Taylor

Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals are closely linked, even more so than your typical quarterback and head coach.

For one, Burrow’s performance will have a major impact on Taylor’s job security. In two seasons as head coach, Taylor has compiled a 6-25-1 record.

The Bengals were just 2-7-1 with Burrow starting last season and finished 4-11-1 overall after the No. 1 overall pick missed the final six games with a torn ACL. However, given how well Burrow played when he was on the field, Cincinnati fans have reason to hope that the future is bright.

Burrow clearly feels it is, and he anticipates Taylor being a part of it. During a recent appearance on Cris Collinsworth’s PFF podcast, Burrow called his relationship with Taylor “special” and said he thinks he can be the long-term head coach for the Bengals.

“Zac’s unbelievable. He’s going to be great for us for a long time,” Burrow said. “Me and him have a special relationship and there was chemistry from the very first meeting that we had at the combine. So this is a dream for me, to be quarterback of the Bengals. I mean, it’s crazy. [I’m] from Ohio. It’s a lot of fun. We have great players, great coaches. And I think the future is bright.”

Even with the backing of Burrow, Taylor has some pressure on him entering year three. He needs to show tangible results on the field and in the win column, or he runs the risk of losing his job.

In order for the Bengals to support Taylor–and more importantly Burrow–they must draft wisely with the No. 5 overall pick next week. Cincinnati will likely have its choice between taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.