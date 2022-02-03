Joe Burrow Reveals 1 Injury He Still Deals With Daily

In just over a week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Just a few days ago, the Bengals faced a 21-3 deficit in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals defense shut down Patrick Mahomes and then Joe Burrow took over in the second half en route to a 27-24 overtime win.

The Bengals suffered a few injuries in that game, namely to tight end C.J. Uzomah. He’s not alone, though as Burrow is still dealing with a few injuries of his own.

“Joe Burrow says his right knee feels great, but the right pinky is “something I’ll be dealing with the rest of the season until I give it a break.” “It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore, but I still notice it doing everyday things,” via Bengals reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

Joe Burrow says his right knee feels great, but the right pinky is “something I’ll be dealing with the rest of the season until I give it a break.” “It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore, but I still notice it doing everyday things." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 3, 2022

A pinky injury is never a major concern. However, it is an injury on the throwing hand of a quarterback in the Super Bowl, so it’s worth noting.

The injury hasn’t slowed Burrow down, though. Now he and the Bengals will vie for a Super Bowl title.