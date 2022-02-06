Joe Burrow Reveals How He Would Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a well-established cigar aficionado at this point, so it’s not surprising that he smokes one after big wins.

Burrow smoked a cigar after the Bengals won the AFC North and another after they reached the Super Bowl last week. Of course, his photo lighting up after leading LSU to a national championship two years ago is iconic.

Burrow told reporters today that he’s hoping to celebrate the franchise’s first Super Bowl win next Sunday with another stogie.

What will Joe Burrow's Super Bowl celebration be? Here's what he told ESPN: "Every time I win some kind of title I'm gonna smoke a cigar… So hopefully I can smoke another one next Sunday." #Bengals — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 6, 2022

It’s impossible to overstate how Burrow has energized the Bengals as a franchise. In just his second season, he has taken the team to heights it hadn’t reached in over three decades.

Now, we’ll see if he can take them to the top of the mountain. Cincinnati has come close before, losing Super Bowls XVI and XXIII to the San Francisco 49ers.

Burrow will try to deliver them their first ring against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI one week from today.