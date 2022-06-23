Joe Burrow Reveals He Once Considered Another Career Path

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals delivers a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. And yet, there was a time where he wondered if football wasn't for him.

During a one-on-one interview with NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, Burrow admit that he doubted himself at times. After all, he was always buried on the depth chart at Ohio State.

"I was putting in the same work that I always put in, but I wasn't playing," Burrow said. "Of course, there was self-doubt in that moment. I mean, when you don't play for three years - you're putting in the work, you feel like you're practicing well and can go out there and make plays but you don't get the opportunity to show what you can do - it's frustrating. There were times where I started updating my résumé, thinking about being an investment banker."

Football fans are certainly glad Burrow didn't become an investment baker.

Burrow got the chance to be the starter for LSU in 2018, and the rest is history.

In his second season at LSU, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship.

Burrow was then selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, Burrow bounced back and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.