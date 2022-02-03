Joe Burrow Reveals He Wanted To Play Another Position

Believe it or not, Joe Burrow did not always want to be a quarterback.

When the Cincinnati Bengals star was a kid playing peewee football, he didn’t want to be the guy tasked with distributing the ball to his teammates on offense.

Rather, Burrow wanted to be one of the guys getting the ball and being asked to make plays.

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver, I don’t know why,” Burrow said Thursday via NFL.com. “I guess I thought in peewee football we weren’t gonna throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career, I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver, that’s probably a pipe dream, but I can play quarterback pretty well.”

We’re going to say Burrow clearly made the right choice. He eventually played quarterback for two elite college programs, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at the second.

After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. He has already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“I think my favorite part about playing quarterback, there’s great players at every position in the NFL but I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way and I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play and I like having the ball in my hands every play and being able to win or lose with me,” Burrow said.