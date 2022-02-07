Joe Burrow Reveals His Advice To Young Football Players

In just his second year in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the team about of 30 years of the doldrums and into the Super Bowl. And he’s got some advice for young people who might look up to him.

In a recent interview, Burrow was asked to give his advice to kids. The Bengals quarterback highlighted that staying off social media and letting performance speak for itself is the best path to take.

“Work in silence. Don’t show anyone what you’re doing. Let your performance on Friday and Saturday night speak for it,” Burrow said.

That might be easier said than done, unfortunately. Social media is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the cultural zeitgeist. Though in fairness, there’s a lot of evidence that a limited social media diet makes for better overall health.

Joe Burrow's advice to kids: Don't get sucked into social media. "Work in silence. Don't show anyone what you're doing. Let your performance on Friday and Saturday night speak for it." pic.twitter.com/JVy851g8jA — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2022

Joe Burrow is an interesting character in front of the cameras though. While he doesn’t show off on the camera or post videos for fans on TikTok or YouTube, he’s never been afraid to walk confidently.

There’s a lot that young people – and much older people – can learn from an attitude like that.

Burrow is already a national sensation thanks to his epic 2019 season with LSU. But if he leads the Bengals to a Super Bowl win in just six days, he might become a global icon on top of everything else.

Is Joe Burrow the future of the entire NFL?