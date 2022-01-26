Joe Burrow Reveals His Expectation For Arrowhead Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals will be stepping into a harsh environment on Sunday, but quarterback Joe Burrow seems unfazed.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is known as the loudest stadium in the NFL, and the Bengals will be the fourth different team to come into the building for an AFC Championship Game in a last four seasons. Only one of those teams emerged victorious.

Burrow knows he’s in for a lot of noise this weekend, but he told reporters he’s using his experience in college to prepare him for the moment.

The former LSU star said he expects the Arrowhead crowd to be similar to the ones he played in front of during his two seasons in the SEC.

Joe Burrow says the crowd noise at Arrowhead is going to be simliar to the crowds he played in front of in the SEC. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 26, 2022

In 2018 and 2019, Burrow played road games at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama), Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida), Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn) and Kyle Field (Texas A&M), among other venues, so he certainly understands what it is like to play in front of rowdy opposing fans.

Will that experience make a difference come Sunday? We’ll have to find out.