Joe Burrow Reveals His Mindset Heading Into First NFL Game

Joe Burrow at training camp for the Bengals.CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action during training camp workouts at the practice field outside Paul Brown Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It’s go-time for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as he begins his NFL career this upcoming Sunday. The 2019 Heisman winner appears to have a solid mindset heading into Sunday’s contest.

Burrow knows what it takes to overcome adversity and win a championship. He started out at Ohio State, but wound up transferring to LSU and becoming a star for the Tigers. His career was capped with a Heisman Trophy and national championship win over the Clemson Tigers.

It came as no surprise when the Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. Now, months later, Burrow is finally ready to take the field for the first time since January.

Burrow revealed on Monday his mindset heading into his first game as an NFL quarterback. The Bengals signal-caller is treating every day – games and practices included – like it’s the Super Bowl.

“I’m a competitor. I want to win every single day,” Burrow said on Monday. “I’m always competing against myself to get better everyday. . . . I can’t waste a day, especially as a rookie. I’m going to attack everyday like it’s Sunday, like it’s the Super Bowl.”

Take a look at the rest of what Burrow had to say about his rookie season mentality in the video below.

It looks like Joe Burrow is ready to get going. He won’t have to wait much longer.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.


