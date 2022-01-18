Joe Burrow Reveals His True Feelings On The Playoff Win

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals captured their first playoff win since the 1990 season. Star quarterback Joe Burrow played a huge role in that game, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Burrow commented on the city’s excitement over the playoff win. While he knows how important this win is for Cincinnati, he doesn’t want the team and fan base to be satisfied with just one victory like this.

“The fans were very excited,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.”

Burrow doesn’t sound like a second-year player, that’s for sure.

The Bengals will have their hands full this weekend when they face the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have a quarterback who isn’t afraid of the moment. Burrow has proven time after time that he plays his best when the lights are bright.

We’ll see if Burrow can deliver the Bengals another playoff win this weekend.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Titans game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.