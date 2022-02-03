Joe Burrow Reveals His True Feelings On Ohio State

Before he went to LSU and made college football history, Joe Burrow was a backup quarterback at Ohio State. Fast forward a few years later, and he’s about to make his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Speaking to the media this Thursday afternoon, Burrow was asked about his thoughts on Ohio State. He revealed that he still has a lot of love for the university.

“I’m definitely still a Buckeye,” Burrow told reporters. “I graduated from there.”

ESPN reporter Ben Baby pointed out that Burrow was wearing an LSU hoodie during this Thursday’s press conference. Clearly, the former No. 1 overall pick knows how to represent both schools.

During his Ohio State stint, Burrow had just 287 passing yards and two touchdowns. He transferred to LSU in 2018 after Dwayne Haskins was named the starter for the Buckeyes.

After a solid first year in Baton Rouge, Burrow put together one of the best seasons we’ll ever witness.

In 2019, Burrow had 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes. His absurd production helped lead the Tigers to a national title.

Burrow’s legacy will only grow if he leads the Bengals to a Super Bowl win over the Rams. We’re pretty sure the Ohio State and LSU communities will be cheering him on next weekend.