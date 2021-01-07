Joe Burrow Reveals If He Expects To Be Ready For Week 1

Joe Burrow’s brilliant rookie season was cut disappointingly short due to a serious leg injury. But will that injury prevent him from starting Week 1 of the 2021 season for the Bengals?

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday, Burrow gave an update on his condition. He said that he is on track for a full recovery and that the most difficult hurdles have been passed.

As for Week 1 of the 2021 season, Burrow predicts he’ll be good to go. “I think I’ll be ready,” Burrow concluded. “I think I’ll be just fine.”

Bengals fans will certainly be happy to hear it. Burrow was on pace for Rookie of the Year honors prior to his injury, and his future looks very bright.

.@ColinCowherd: Will you be ready for the opener? What's your gut feeling?@JoeyB: I think I'll be ready. I think I'll be just fine pic.twitter.com/VqdZDvdKTu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2021

Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and was promptly named the starter for the 2020 season. He rewarded the team for their confidence in him by completing 65-percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns, 2,688 passing yards in 10 games.

Burrow’s strong rookie season also allowed head coach Zac Taylor to survive Black Monday despite a 6-25-1 record to start his career. Clearly the team believes that Taylor’s guidance will help Burrow develop into a star.

We can only hope that the injury has no lingering effects on Burrow though. We’ve seen enough stars return from big injuries only to demonstrate a dip in production upon their return.

Will Joe Burrow be ready to return to the field for the Bengals in Week 1 of the 2021 season?