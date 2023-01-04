Joe Burrow Reveals If He Wants To Play Sunday's Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills react following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals wasn't completed due to a scary incident involving Damar Hamlin. CPR was administered on the field because he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Players on both sides were understandably rattled after seeing Hamlin leave the field in an ambulance.

Although a decision on the Bills-Bengals game has not yet been announced, the NFL plans on moving forward with Week 18.

The Bengals are currently on track to the Ravens this Sunday in an important AFC North matchup.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday there were discussions in the locker room about not playing this Sunday. The responses have been mixed.

Burrow said that he personally wants to play against the Ravens. However, he acknowledged that other teammates may feel differently about this situation.

There's no right or wrong answer in this situation. The Bills and Bengals are operating in uncharted territory at the moment.

We're just hoping every player involved in Monday night's game gets the proper support they need right now.