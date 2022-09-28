Joe Burrow Reveals Only Time He "Got A Little Heated" During NFL Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow always looks calm and collected while on the field. That's why he's considered "Joe Cool 2.0" in some circles.

During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow was asked when's the last time he lost his composure.

Burrow admit that he was "a little heated" during last season's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There were some intense conversations on the sideline against the Chiefs last year in the AFC Championship Game," Burrow told Cowherd. "Sometimes you go to the line with two plays - you got to get to one based off the look. They gave us a look that was a little murky. My decision was probably not the right one, but I felt it was at the time. I try not to show it with my body language, but that conversation got a little heated. That's the only time since I've been in the NFL that has happened."

The fact that Burrow has only been visibly frustrated once in his NFL career is a testament to his personality.

Even when the Bengals started this season with an 0-2 record, Burrow never looked angry or emotional.

Burrow and the Bengals will be back in action this Thursday night against the undefeated Miami Dolphins.