Joe Burrow has earned a lot of nicknames over the past few months, such as “Joey Franchise” and “Joe Brrr.” However, there’s one name in particular that he’s quite fond of at the moment.

On Friday, a video of Burrow signing autographs for a few fans surfaced on Twitter. One of the fans in the video asked Burrow what his favorite nick name is.

After the fans rattled off a few nicknames, Burrow revealed that he likes “Joe Shiesty.”

“I like that,” Burrow said with a laugh.

Burrow may earn a few more nicknames if he can lead the Bengals to a win over the Rams on Sunday night.

Of course, Burrow isn’t really worried about what his legacy could look like if he wins the Super Bowl this weekend.