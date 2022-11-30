Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Sport He's "Not Very Good At"

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This weekend's slate of NFL games includes a matchup between Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Burrow and Mahomes both know how to pick opposing defenses apart on the gridiron. They've shown that very early in their careers.

Speaking to the media Wednesday afternoon, Burrow revealed that football fans probably won't ever see him compete against Mahomes in "The Match." That's because golf is not his strong suit.

"I'm not very good at golf," Burrow told reporters.

Burrow added that it would take a lot of money for him to "go out there and stink it up on live TV."

Mahomes, meanwhile, teamed up with Josh Allen to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's "The Match." That event took place this past summer.

Even though Burrow may not be very fond of his golf skills, he probably sleeps well at night knowing he's a cold-blooded assassin on the football field.