Joe Burrow Reveals What He Did With Today’s Game Ball

Joe Burrow won his first NFL game on Sunday afternoon, as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-25, to improve to 1-2-1 on the 2020 regular season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a very good game, throwing for 300 yards and a touchdown. Burrow actually set an NFL record in the process, becoming the first rookie quarterback to post three-straight 300-plus yard games.

Burrow was naturally presented with the game ball following his first NFL victory. However, the former LSU Tigers star doesn’t have any special plans for it.

“It was a really good football, so I just threw it right back in with the other game balls so we don’t lose it,” Burrow told ProFootballTalk after the win.

“[W]e’re gonna use it for the game next week,” the Bengals quarterback added. “You only get so may. You’ve got to keep them when you can.”

Winning is fun — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) October 4, 2020

Burrow’s trophy case is already pretty full, having won nearly every college football award imaginable during his final season with the LSU Tigers.

Perhaps the Bengals quarterback is saving room in the case for something bigger than a “first NFL win” game ball.

Cincinnati will look to improve to 2-2-1 on the season next weekend against Baltimore.