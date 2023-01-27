Joe Burrow Reveals What He Does On Flights To Away Games

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

With the AFC Championship Game a little over 48 hours away, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed what he does during flights to away game.

Burrow makes sure his film work is wrapped up before the Bengals take off. That gives him time to relax and ease his mind while in the air.

So, how exactly does Burrow pass the time during the flight? He told reporters, "Sometimes play Super Smash Brothers."

Burrow admit that he'll probably play Super Smash Bros this weekend.

Football fans around the country want to know who Burrow's go-to character is in Super Smash Bros.

"I need someone to follow this up and ask Burrow who his main is," one fan said. "Please let me find out his main fighter is Wario or Marth."

Another fan tweeted, "What Character does he use? We need someone to ask the hard hitting questions."

Maybe we'll get the answer to that question another day.

For now, Burrow is focused on leading the Bengals to another Super Bowl appearance.