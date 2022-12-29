Joe Burrow Reveals What He Gifted Teammates For Holidays

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw the ball in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed off his generosity this holiday season by gifting his offensive linemen cruise trips.

Burrow spoke to the media Thursday about his holiday gifts for his teammates.

Oddly enough, Burrow isn't a fan of boats.

"You're stuck out there," Burrow told reporters. "What if something happens?

NFL fans find it quite funny that Burrow bought his offensive linemen cruise trips despite not being a "boat guy."

One fan said, "So he sends the guys hired to protect him? Sounds like a message."

"It's a great point," another fan tweeted. "Titanic.. crazy."

The Bengals will need a great performance from Burrow in Week 17 if they're going to defeat the Bills.

Burrow will enter Monday night's game with 4,260 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. A win over the Bills could, in theory, launch him to the top of the MVP race.

The Bengals and Bills will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.