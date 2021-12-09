Joe Burrow Reveals Where He Keeps His Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday after the conclusion of conference championship weekend. Aidan Hutchinson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett will head to New York and one of them will be named the next recipient of the prestigious award.

Around this time of the year, past Heisman winners begin to discuss their victories or their thoughts on this year’s class of finalists. That was the case for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday, who revealed a personal detail about his trophy.

Burrow, who won the award in 2019 after his historic season as LSU, was asked where he kept his Heisman. The former No. 1 overall pick shared that it’s still at his house, safely secured.

“It’s in my basement. Locked up, safely, for the burglars out there who might want to come,” Burrow laughed, per James Rapien of “All Bengals.”

Don't even think about trying to steal Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy🏆 pic.twitter.com/biuz4bjh6z — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 8, 2021

The three quarterbacks that are up for this year’s award are deserving of the honor, but none of them came close to the resume that Burrow put up during his Heisman Trophy season at LSU. The former Tiger completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and an FBS-record 60 touchdowns.

Burrow also led LSU to an undefeated 15-0 record and a national championship. He became the second Tiger to win the Heisman and did so with over 90 percent of the vote.

Since coming into the NFL, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for Burrow. During his rookie season, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick tore his ACL just over halfway through the season. He posted a 2-7-1 record in his first 10 starts.

Burrow has come back in 2021 with a renewed fire and has the Bengals squarely in the AFC playoff picture. While he leads the league in interceptions, the second-year quarterback has shown all the signs of being a franchise player in Cincinnati for the years to come.

After Saturday’s ceremony, Burrow will welcome another player into the Heisman brotherhood and perhaps get a look at the NFL’s next great young player.