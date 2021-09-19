Joe Burrow Had A Ridiculously Bad Stretch Against The Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals headed to Chicago with ample momentum after last week’s thrilling overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, starting quarterback Joe Burrow had a rough go of it on Sunday against a tenacious Bears defense.

The Bengals struggled to move the ball up and down the field throughout the first three quarters, but things really started to unwind early on in the fourth. Burrow threw an interception to Roquan Smith, who took the ball back from midfield all the way to the endzone for a touchdown. The score put the Bears up by 14 points.

However, Burrow’s woes didn’t end there. On his next two pass attempts, which came over the course of the next three Bengals offensive plays, he threw two more interceptions. The Bears tacked on another field goal, capitalizing on Burrow’s costly mistakes.

Coming into the game, the second-year Bengals quarterback had the longest active streak without throwing an interception (199 pass attempts). That mark came to a devastating end as Burrow couldn’t seem to hold onto the ball early in the fourth quarter.

ROQUAN SMITH PICK SIX‼️ Joe Burrow tried to tackle him on the goal line. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/eWeUJ1n11L — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2021

Joe Burrow's last three passes: – Roquan Smith pick-six

– Jaylon Johnson INT

– Angelo Blackson INT — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 19, 2021

Joe Burrow had the longest active streak in NFL without throwing an INT (199 pass attempts) He just threw 3 picks on 3 consecutive throws 😬 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/ibtYh6D5XS — Overtime (@overtime) September 19, 2021

Burrow was eventually able to dust himself off and bounce back with a pair of touchdowns later in the quarter. He connected with rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 42-yard score and then found Tee Higgins immediately after a Bears turnover.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late for Cincinnati. The Bears, led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields, were able to pull out a 20-17 victory. Burrow’s turnovers proved to be too much to overcome for the Bengals, who fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Cincinnati will need its starting quarterback to clean up his play if the team hopes to stay competitive in a deep AFC North. Burrow and the Bengals will have a chance to bounce back next week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.