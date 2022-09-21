Joe Burrow Says He Deleted Twitter, Instagram

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is willing to try anything to help his team get back on track after an 0-2 start.

Speaking with reporters today, Burrow confirmed that he has deleted his two main social media apps from his phone.

"I don't have Twitter or Instagram right now," Burrow said, via WCPO's Caleb Noe.

Who knows if this will have any tangible impact on Cincinnati's fortunes, but it's worth trying anything at this point.

It has been a nightmarish beginning to the season for Burrow and the Bengals. In Week 1, the former No. 1 overall pick threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in an overtime loss to the Steelers.

Burrow didn't cough the ball up in last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but he managed to throw for only 199 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Burrow was sacked six times after getting sacked seven times in the opener.

There's plenty of time for Cincinnati to turn things around, but they need to start this weekend against the 1-1 Jets in New Jersey.