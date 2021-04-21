Joe Burrow Says He Isn’t Pushing Bengals To Draft 2 Players

In 2019 at LSU, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase formed one of the greatest passing combinations in history while winning a national title for the Tigers. With the Bengals owning the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft, could the two be reunited in Cincinnati?

In an interview with Cris Collinsworth, Burrow made it clear that he isn’t lobbying the Bengals to draft his former college wideout. And that goes for Oregon star left tackle Penei Sewell as well.

“I’m not watching film on any of these guys. I’ve just seen highlights,” Burrow said of Chase and Sewell. “The organization knows more than I do and will make the best pick.”

Burrow said that he trusts the Bengals to build the team their way and to “pick the best player”. He believes that the team might go “best player available” and believes they got a lot of good players in free agency.

“I trust the organization to do what they do and do their jobs and pick the best player,” Burrow said. “I think we’re in a good spot to take just the best available. Especially after the free agency we had. We got a lot of really good players that are going to be a lot of help on defense and Riley Reiff at tackle is going to help us a lot.”

That certainly falls in line with what one of his coaches said earlier this month.

Joe Burrow trusts Bengals to "make the best pick" between Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewellhttps://t.co/a1UvsOSUPn pic.twitter.com/21437h13ZM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 21, 2021

During their 2019 season together, Ja’Marr Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as LSU went 15-0 and won the national title. That same year, Penei Sewell won every major accolade for a left tackle as a sophomore.

Chase and Sewell both sat out the 2020 season, but that didn’t seem to hurt their draft stocks at all. They’re both widely viewed as the top players at their positions for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Given their No. 5 pick though, one thing seems pretty certain: Either Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell will be a Bengal.

Who should the Bengals take in the first round of the draft?