Joe Burrow Says He Only Has 2 Ways To Measure Success

Through the first nine games of Joe Burrow’s rookie season, the returns have been quite promising for the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow is hitting on 65.4 percent of his passes, has thrown for 300 or more yards in a game five times and has a 12-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. All of this with a Cincinnati Bengals roster that is lacking in overall talent and a patchwork offensive line.

The one metric that is not in Burrow’s favor yet is wins and losses. Cincinnati is 2-6-1, though it’s not the first-year passer’s fault the team has a poor record. In fact, he’s a major reason why they won both games and has kept them in several others.

Still, Burrow told reporters today that when he sits down and evaluates his rookie season, he’ll only be looking at the W’s and L’s.

Reporter: "Other than wins and losses, how will you measure success the rest of the year?" Joe Burrow: "Wins and losses." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 18, 2020

That’s a good sign for the Bengals. It shows Burrow is totally about his business and has a team-first approach, at least publicly.

With games against the Washington Football Team and New York Giants coming up, Burrow might have a chance to lead his team to another win or two.

Even if he doesn’t, Cincinnati fans must be excited about the future with No. 9 running the offense.