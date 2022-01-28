Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Before AFC Title Game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is more than ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

He’s trying to send Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl since 1988 after the team hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991 going into this postseason.

Burrow spoke to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic and confirmed that this kind of game with so much on the line is a main reason why he plays football.

“These are the reasons that I play football,” Burrow said. “I play to get to these moments and to make plays and take advantage of my opportunities. I work really hard for these moments. If I worked really hard and never got to the position I am in now, playing in the AFC Championship Game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, I think that would be tough for me to mentally work as hard as I do each week in the offseason to come in and go .500 every year and be a fringe playoff team. I work so hard so I get to these moments and play well.”

Joe Burrow with thoughtful insight into how reaching these moments burns his fire. pic.twitter.com/dH7wdo6wyX — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 28, 2022

Burrow has been lights out in two playoff games so far with 592 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He’s also completed nearly 75% of his passes.

The Bengals have already beaten the Chiefs one this season, though it did come in Cincinnati. They won 34-31 off a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson to clinch the AFC North.

This time, the game will be played at Arrowhead which has been great to the Chiefs the last few years. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.