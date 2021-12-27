Joe Burrow Sends Strong Message About Bengals’ Playoff Hopes

The Cincinnati Bengals are now the team to beat in the AFC North, holding a 9-6 record and a one-game edge over the Baltimore Ravens. But while some fans are nervous about what the playoffs will bring, QB Joe Burrow has a strong message about the postseason.

In an interview with ProFootballTalk, Burrow said that the Bengals have already been treating their recent games as if they were in the playoffs. He said that the Bengals are treating their final two games as playoff games where if they lose, they’re out.

“The last three weeks for us have been playoff games,” Burrow said. “The next two are playoff games for us as well. If we don’t win one of these next two, we’re not going to be in. I think we’ve had a lot of high-pressure moments this year.”

Burrow isn’t far off with his assessment there. A loss to the Chiefs or the Browns would open the door for their division rivals to take their place.

And with how tight the rest of the AFC is, a 9-8 or even 10-7 record isn’t guaranteed to get them through.

Joe Burrow has been playing some incredible football in just his second year in the league. He’s on pace to shatter the franchise’s single-season passing record and leads the league in completion percentage.

Burrow has already led the Bengals to their first winning season since 2015. The next step has to be winning their first playoff game in 30 years.

Can Joe Burrow get the Bengals over the hump and into the playoffs?