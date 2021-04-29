Joe Burrow Shares Major Update On His Recovery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a significant step in his road to recovery this week.

The last year might have been the most exciting, yet difficult of Burrow’s life. A year ago, the Bengals took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He then played in 10 games during the 2020 season before going down with a season-ending injury.

Prior to the injury, Burrow looked like a rising star. The former LSU quarterback completed 65 percent of his throws for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. Simply put, we can’t wait to see Burrow get back on the football field. It looks like that may happen sooner than anticipated.

Believe it or not, Burrow began some light on-field work this week. He delivered a beautifully thrown ball in his latest training session.

Take a look.

It looks like Joe Burrow’s recovery is going even better than expected. By all accounts, he should be healthy in time for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will begin surrounding Burrow with a better roster this evening in the 2021 NFL Draft. They’ll select fifth overall, meaning they’ll have their choice of top-tier offensive players.

Common sense says the Bengals go after an offensive lineman, particularly Penei Sewell, to protect Burrow’s blindside. But others believe Cincinnati will take a receiver like Ja’Marr Chase, reuniting him with Burrow. The two were electric during their time at LSU.

Burrow will be paying close attention to tonight’s first round.