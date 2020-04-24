As expected, LSU superstar Joe Burrow got the call from the Cincinnati last night, making him the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There was less pomp and circumstance behind the selection for obvious reasons. But one tradition that was maintained was getting the call from the teams that drafted them.

Taking to Instagram last night, Burrow shared the call he got from Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor. There was no surprise in Burrow’s voice as Taylor told him of the Bengals’ plan to pull the trigger on him.

“Appreciate that coach,” Burrow said. “I’m ready to go. Excited about it.”

After receiving the call that made the move official, Burrow called it something he’ll never forget. He said he’s looking forward to the “next chapter” of his playing career.

“Definitely a call I’ll never forget. Such an incredible night and thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout the journey. Looking forward to this next chapter.”

Burrow’s qualifications speak for themselves. He was a two-year starter at LSU and led the Tigers to the greatest season in college football history this past year en route to Heisman trophy, the SEC title and a national championship.

Interestingly enough, Burrow is only the third youngest starter in the AFC North heading into 2020. He’s one month older than Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

But despite being the elder statesman, Burrow is going to have a lot of work to do in order to get the Bengals back to respectability in the division, let alone the entire NFL.