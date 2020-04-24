The Cincinnati Bengals did exactly what everyone thought they would on Thursday night, selecting former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick. It’s the right move for a franchise that’s in desperate need of a spark.

Back in 2018, Burrow wasn’t considered anything more than a game-manager. Then the 2019 season happened, and he suddenly turned himself into the most prolific quarterback in the country.

Cincinnati’s decision to select Burrow in this year’s draft was considered a no-brainer by everyone except fans of opposing teams in the AFC North. He should immediately rejuvenate the fan base in Ohio and help Zac Taylor’s offense reach new heights.

Transitioning from the SEC to the AFC North won’t be easy, but Burrow seems more than ready for the challenge. On Friday, the Bengals shared a photo of Burrow with his new jersey.

Ready to suit up 💼 pic.twitter.com/OW0qY3cbyC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2020

Paul Brown Stadium should be filled with Burrow jerseys next season – if fans are allowed in attendance.

Cincinnati struggled mightily this past season, but the addition of Burrow could change things immediately. We’ll see if the Bengals can provide some reinforcements on Day 2 of the draft.

The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft will kick off later tonight.