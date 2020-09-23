Former NFL GM Expresses Concern For ‘Physical Toll’ On Joe Burrow This Year

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2, but the rookie quarterback has been very impressive in his first two NFL starts. Last Thursday, he made some NFL history against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow was 36 of 61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first rookie quarterback since 1950 to attempt 60 or more throws in the game. Clearly, Zac Taylor and his staff have a ton of trust in the former LSU star.

He’s also taking a beating out there. Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, and the Browns defense really got after Burrow on Thursday night, dominating a weak Browns offensive line. Burrow’s a tough player, but his LSU offensive line kept him upright for most of last season.

Scott Pioli, the former Kansas City Chiefs general manager and New England Patriots executive, is concerned about the physical toll that Burrow is taking on so far. He appeared on Good Morning Football on Tuesday to discuss the Bengals rookie’s play so far.

Friend of the show @scottpioli51 joined #GMFB to talk about how the Falcons will bounce back after their Week 2 loss, 49ers injuries, Cam Newton, Joe Burrow and more! pic.twitter.com/6sI45AQZL7 — GMFB (@gmfb) September 22, 2020

“His mental and emotional endurance is really, really strong and it’s really high. He has a unique ability to stay confident,” Pioli said. “He’s got this wonderful balance of being extremely confident without being a jerk.”

“I think the losses will affect him. To me his emotional and mental endurance are in a good place. He will learn from these losses. I hate saying that people learn from losses but he will somehow get something from those losses.”

Pioli may not be concerned about the potential for a bad season, for a quarterback who famously had never lost two games in a row in his football career before this. If he keeps taking a ton of hits, though, it’s cause for concern.

“The bigger question is what will be the physical toll on his body during these losses? To me, that’s the greater concern. He will be fine mentally and emotionally. They just need to find ways to protect him. Right now, that offensive line isn’t playing very well. They don’t have a strong running game to help him. I worry more about Joe Burrow’s physical health than his mental health.”

The Bengals had a rough offensive line last year, and it is still clearly an issue that needs to be addressed as the offense rebuilds around Joe Burrow. Hopefully Pioli’s concerns don’t come to fruition.

[Good Morning Football]