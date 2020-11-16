Joe Burrow Has Blunt Comment After Loss To The Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to hand the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season on Sunday evening.

Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh, 36-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers were led by Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the divisional rival. It was quite the performance from Big Ben, who played well despite missing a week of practice.

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, meanwhile, had a rough outing. Burrow completed 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The former LSU Tigers star had a blunt assessment of his performance following the loss. He thinks he cost his team a chance to get in the game.

“We’re in that game if I don’t suck in the second half. And I don’t suck a lot,” Burrow told reporters following the loss.

He’s not wrong.

Burrow is coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history and he’s had a standout rookie season in Cincinnati.

The Bengals dropped to 2-6-1 on the season with the loss. Cincinnati will look to improve to 3-6-1 next weekend, as Burrow and Co. are scheduled to take on Washington.