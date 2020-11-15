Photos: Joe Burrow’s Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals might not take down the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. However, the Bengals rookie quarterback has already won the pregame outfit contest.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has made his love of SpongeBob SquarePants extremely clear over the years. Just this week, Burrow admitted that he couldn’t watch anything “scary” as a kid. So, he stuck with his cartoons.

“I was scared of everything growing up. I still don’t like scary movies, I don’t like haunted houses or anything like that. I couldn’t watch Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. I was strictly a SpongeBob, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon kind of guy,” he said.

Burrow is paying tribute to his TV roots on Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had a subtle SpongeBob reference as he made his way into the stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Are you feelin' it now Mr. Krabs? 🦀 pic.twitter.com/ktyy75pJs5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 15, 2020

Burrow is an extremely confident young player, so it’s not surprising to see him rock a pregame outfit like that.

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The Bengals are attempting to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season.

The game will be televised on FOX.