Joe Burrow Sums Up His Thoughts On Facing Justin Herbert

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to their NFL game at Heinz Field on November 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

This Sunday, the No. 1 and 6 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft will battle it out in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow and the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals will host Justin Herbert and the 6-5 Chargers on Sunday. The contest features two of the brightest, young stars at the quarterback position.

Burrow spoke about the upcoming quarterback battle on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he revealed a surprising tidbit.

Burrow was convinced Herbert was going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU quarterback, of course, went on to have a record-breaking season, win a national championship and Heisman Trophy and was drafted first overall by the Bengals. Herbert went a few picks later to the Chargers at No. 6.

“I never thought I’d be the No. 1 pick. I was some unknown back-up guy for three years,” Burrow said.

You’d imagine Joe Burrow is itching at the opportunity to battle Justin Herbert and prove he was worth of the No. 1 overall pick. He doesn’t have much left to prove, though.

Burrow is a terrific young star, as is Herbert. The Chargers quarterback put up record-breaking numbers during his rookie season. Burrow didn’t play the full year after going down with a season-ending injury.

Both the Chargers and Bengals are now vying for a spot in the postseason. Sunday’s game should be a good one.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.