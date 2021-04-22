Joe Burrow Sums Up His Thoughts On Ja’Marr Chase

In all likelihood, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to draft Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell next week. Either would be a major help to Joe Burrow.
If the Bengals take Sewell, they will have a blindside protector for their franchise quarterback. If they go with Chase, they’ll have chosen Burrow’s top receiver from his final season at LSU.
Burrow has said he isn’t pressuring the organization to draft either player. However, he certainly knows more about Chase, having played with him in college.
In a recent appearance on Cris Collinsworth’s Pro Football Focus podcast, Burrow summed up what Chase is capable of and what it was like to play with the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner.
“I didn’t watch the pro day. I know what Ja’Marr can do. I didn’t have to watch the pro day,” Burrow said. “He’s a lot like me. He was in there every Saturday with me throwing, getting up early. He’s that kind of guy. He’s a great person, great dude, great player. He and I got along very (well).
“Certain receivers just have a way of getting separation at the top of the route. Whether they’re accelerating past them or they get a little push, whatever it is, he’s got that receiver ability to just run past people. He ran a 4.38 I think it was, but I didn’t expect it. Nobody is catching him, though. He just has a great way of getting open. He has a great feel for zone, great feel for man. He’s a complete player.”
During the 2019 season, Burrow and Chase were a dynamic duo. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy while throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, while Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 scores.
LSU won the national championship, going undefeated in the process. Should the Bengals go with Chase at No. 5 overall next week, it will be fun to watch him and Burrow reestablish their connection.
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set for one week from tonight.