Joe Burrow Sums Up His Thoughts On Ja’Marr Chase

In all likelihood, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to draft Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell next week. Either would be a major help to Joe Burrow.

If the Bengals take Sewell, they will have a blindside protector for their franchise quarterback. If they go with Chase, they’ll have chosen Burrow’s top receiver from his final season at LSU.

Burrow has said he isn’t pressuring the organization to draft either player. However, he certainly knows more about Chase, having played with him in college.

In a recent appearance on Cris Collinsworth’s Pro Football Focus podcast, Burrow summed up what Chase is capable of and what it was like to play with the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner.